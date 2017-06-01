Harrisburg woman, 19, dies in I-83 crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old Harrisburg woman died in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday on Interstate 83.

State police in Harrisburg said the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-83 South. The driver struck a concrete barrier and guide rail before overturning near the airport exit in Swatara Township just before midnight.

The woman died at the scene. She was not immediately identified.

Police are not commenting on the driver.

The crash closed the southbound lanes for about five hours.

