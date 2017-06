HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials say a person was killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 83.

According to State Police, a person was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 near the Paxton Street exit.

The crash happened some time before 3 a.m.

No word on what caused the crash or if more than one vehicle was involved.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC27 for updates.

