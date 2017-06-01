Peach Bottom to test warning sirens

By Published:

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will test its emergency warning sirens next week.

All 97 sirens in the 10-mile radius around Peach Bottom will sound at full volume for three minutes on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m.

The tests are done twice a year.

The sirens are not a signal for residents to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s