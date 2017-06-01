Peach Bottom to test warning sirens

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will test its emergency warning sirens next week.

All 97 sirens in the 10-mile radius around Peach Bottom will sound at full volume for three minutes on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m.

The tests are done twice a year.

The sirens are not a signal for residents to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station.

