New website provides one-stop shop for veteran services, programs

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Veterans came out to the Wrightsville American Legion Post 469 Thursday morning to learn more about a one-stop-shop website.

“Network of Care” has a new database of federal, state, and local services for veterans. It includes everything from programs and services to job boards.

The website consolidates information on services for veterans, such as housing, health care, crisis services, and a library with 30,000 articles.

“Many times there’s so many resources out there today, and no body knows which resources are accurate, which resources are really going to be helpful to me,” said Rep. Stan Saylor, (R-York County).

The website has been around for decades but is just making its way into Pennsylvania.

