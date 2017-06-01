New website provides one-stop shop for veteran services, programs

By Published:

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Veterans came out to the Wrightsville American Legion Post 469 Thursday morning to learn more about a one-stop-shop website.

“Network of Care” has a new database of federal, state, and local services for veterans. It includes everything from programs and services to job boards.

The website consolidates information on services for veterans, such as housing, health care, crisis services, and a library with 30,000 articles.

“Many times there’s so many resources out there today, and no body knows which resources are accurate, which resources are really going to be helpful to me,” said Rep. Stan Saylor, (R-York County).

The website has been around for decades but is just making its way into Pennsylvania.

Dawn White will have the full story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s