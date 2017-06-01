Mosquitoes biting early this year

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Bill Burton of Lititz hasn’t seen any mosquitoes yet this year.

“Thankfully not,” he said.

Experts say don’t expect that to last.

Tom Smith, the York County West Nile Program Administrator, was setting up traps on Thursday to collect mosquito samples. He told ABC27 News that mosquitoes have been hiding due to a damp May.

“We’re already collecting high trap counts in the different parts of the county,” he said. “We’re going to see a trend of increased mosquito activity.”

Smith said that one sample in York County has tested positive for West Nile virus. He said that’s still the biggest concern for the Midstate.

“The biggest thing, we need people to help clean up,” Smith said. “The mosquitoes we have, some will use the amount of water that collects in a milk jug cap.”

Smith says another secret to keeping your yard mosquito free might be using fans.

“Mosquitoes don’t like the wind,” he said. “They’re weak flyers, so that will help keep them away.”

Smith said folks should use bug spray with DEET.

