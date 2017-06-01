Month-long lemonade stand to help fight childhood cancer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you go to Simply Turkey and More in Harrisburg for lunch, come thirsty.

The business is launching a month-long lemonade stand on the patio of the Front Street location on June 1.

For the month of June, all proceeds of the stand will go to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national childhood cancer foundation dedicated to raising funds for research into new treatments and cures for all children battling cancer.

John Henning, the manager of Harrisburg’s Simply Turkey and More, joined the Daybreak team on Thursday to talk about the kickoff event.

He explained #22daysofLemonade means on every business day in June, there’s a new reason to visit Simply Turkey and More.

The patio lemonade stand will be taken over by local businesses, with more that 25 businesses joining the effort.

Those businesses will man the lemonade stand from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and have different things to attract customers and raise money.

Simply Turkey and More will post information on Facebook about the daily efforts.

The total amount raised during #22daysofLemonade will be matched, dollar for dollar, by Northwestern Mutual.

For more information on the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, click here.

