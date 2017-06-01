Man returned to Pennsylvania to face charges in girlfriend’s homicide

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend and dumping her body along Interstate 83 near Baltimore last year has been returned to Pennsylvania to face homicide charges.

Michael A. Morant, 49, of Windsor Township, waived extradition from Maryland. He’s in the York County Prison without bail.

Morant is accused of killing 30-year-old Rebekah J. Strausbaugh and leaving her body in a wooded area of Baltimore County in June. He told police he pushed Strausbaugh during an argument and caused her to fall and hit her head.

Police in Maryland charged him with murder after a medical examiner reported the woman had been strangled to death and did not have injuries consistent with a fall.

The case was moved to Pennsylvania in April when police said they found evidence that Strausbaugh was not killed along the interstate but in her home.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.

