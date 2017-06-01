Man charged with assault in New Holland

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in Lancaster County after police say he struck someone in the face during an argument.

According to the New Holland Police Department, officers responded Thursday to an apartment in the 700 block of East Main Street in Earl Township for a report of a domestic incident.

Police determined that Park David Lutton Jr., 42, struck someone in the face.

Lutton was charged with simple assault and harassment, according to a release from New Holland police.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000.

