Man charged in fatal eviction shooting returned to prison

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man charged with criminal homicide in the death of his 12-year-old daughter during an eviction confrontation with a constable has been returned to prison without bail.

Donald Meyer’s bail was modified so he could undergo treatment and therapy following a massive stroke in March. When Perry County District Attorney Andrew Bender learned Meyer would be released from a rehabilitation facility on Thursday, he filed a motion to have bail revoked.

A county judge agreed to return Meyer to Perry County Prison to await trial on criminal homicide and other charges related to the fatal shooting in January 2016.

Police said Meyer pointed a gun at a constable who was serving an eviction notice on the family at their Penn Township apartment. The constable fired a shot that went through Meyer’s arm and struck his daughter Ciara in the chest.

