Mainly dry weather on tap through Saturday

After many places saw plenty of sunshine yesterday (and just a few pop-up showers and storms) today will provide even more sunshine, low humidity, and a comfortable breeze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and it will feel refreshing! Tonight will also be pleasant with clear skies and cooler temperatures, in the mid 50s. Friday features mainly dry conditions with sunny skies, but as cooler air starts to sink southward to start the weekend, there is a chance for pop up showers during the afternoon and evening. Most places will stay dry tomorrow, but just a heads up in case some backyards get wet tomorrow evening. The showers will not be widespread though.

How does a dry Saturday sound? The region hasn’t had one in a while but it looks like the first half of this weekend will be pleasant. In fact, Saturday doesn’t just look dry, it should be sunny and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and storms return to Central PA on Sunday as an area of low pressure sets up shop over the Northeast U.S. for several days. This means more clouds, stray showers and cool conditions for Sunday through early next week. The sunshine looks to return again by next Wednesday. We will have a better handle on the timing of the rain Sunday and early next week over the next couple days. Check back for more updates and enjoy the sunshine while we have it!

