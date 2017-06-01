Lancaster police arrest suspect in package thefts

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they set up a sting to arrest a man suspected of stealing packages delivered to city homes.

Jose Colon-Rodriguez, 54, is accused of taking a package from the front of a home in the 200 block of East Walnut Street on Wednesday.

When officers stopped him a short distance away, police said Colon-Rodriguez had the stolen package, items that may have come from other package thefts, and heroin.

Investigators were watching a package they placed in an area where previous thefts had occurred.

Colon-Rodriguez was arrested on the same day investigators released surveillance video of a package theft Friday in the 400 block of West James Street.

He’s charged with theft by unlawful taking and possession of heroin. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Police are still investigating whether he’s involved in other thefts.

