Hello Gorgeous is an upscale boutique that has both consigned and new merchandise.

“We have a wide range of items from greeting cards to home decor to Women’s clothing and accessories. We do take your everyday brands but we specialize in the better brands such as Louis Vuitton, Lilly Pulitzer, Kate Spade, Tory Burch etc.,” tells owner Miranda Viehman.

With a selection like this, there’s something for everyone! Learn more online or by checking out the above video.