Haar’s Drive-In: The Classic Movie Experience

The Drive-in takes you back to simpler times. Snuggling up in your own car, grabbing a snack at the snack bar, and watching a double feature on a warm summer evening are all things most people can agree are enjoyable. Haar’s Drive-in and Auction, family owned and operated for 65 years, join us today to tell us more about this one-of-a-kind experience– right here in Dillsburg!

“We provide family entertainment at a fair price. You can watch two movies for the price of one. I hope to convey we are a small local business providing entertainment and business opportunities to the local community,” tells Vickie Hardy, president.

To learn more about this historic theater or find a weekend to give it a try, visit them online at www.haars.com