Girls testify about abuse by man who got them as a ‘gift’

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Several girls who were sent to live with a Pennsylvania man now on trial for sexually abusing them testified they considered him to be their husband.

Prosecutors outside Philadelphia say 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan assaulted six daughters of a couple who had “gifted” them to him because he helped them financially. Kaplan fathered two children by the eldest daughter.

Some of the girls, ranging in age from 9 to 15 years old, testified Thursday at Kaplan’s trial on 17 counts of rape, sexual assault and conspiracy.

They described how Kaplan had sex with them. One of the children, now 15, said she began having sex with Kaplan when she was 11 or 12 because that’s what wives did for their husbands. A 9-year-old said Kaplan “told me not to tell anybody what he was doing.”

Kaplan denies the charges.