HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash is slowing traffic on a section of Interstate 81 north of Harrisburg.

There is a lane restriction in the southbound lanes at Exit 72 for Paxtonia, according to PennDOT.

Traffic cameras show a five-mile backlog that reaches the Hershey and Manada Hill exits.

No other details were immediately available.

—

Online: PennDOT Traffic Cameras

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...