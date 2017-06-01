Coroner, police to discuss skeletal remains found near Newville last year

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators plan to release new information on human skeletal remains that were found in December on state game lands in the Newville area.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday morning. A statement from Hall’s office said the news conference will be held in conjunction with the Harrisburg Police Department.

Hunters on Dec. 3 found the remains in a heavily-wooded area near Route 233 and Ridge Road in Cooke Township.

Investigators previously said the remains are most likely male and appeared to have been in the woods “for at least a few years.”

