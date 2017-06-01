Bear sightings reported in Fairview Township

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Fairview Township police say they’ve had two reported sightings of a young black bear so far this week.

A bear was spotted Tuesday in the 800 block of Rudytown Road, and a resident reported a bear sighting Wednesday in the 600 block of Pleasant View Road. Both sightings occurred between 9:30 and 10 p.m., according to the department’s website.

The police department advised residents to secure bird feeders, gas grills, and garbage cans which can attract bears. They said as the temperature increases, bears may also be attracted to ponds, streams, and swimming pools.

Police also warned residents to never approach a bear.

