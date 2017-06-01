Alanis Morrisette’s music to be used as basis for stage musical

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A stage musical based on Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” album is in the works.

The Hollywood Reporter reports the story will follow a modern multigenerational family and touch on subjects like gender identity and race.

Screenwriter Diablo Cody, who wrote the film “Juno,” will write the story. Diane Paulus, who directed the musical version of “Waitress,” will direct.

The musical will use Morissette songs beyond just “Jagged Little Pill.” Morissette calls the project “my musical theater dream come true.” The musical will debut next May in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...