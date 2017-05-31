Woman charged in Halifax man’s drug death

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A Tower City woman is accused of delivering drugs that led to the death of a Halifax man.

Jennifer C. Rettinger, 40, was arrested Wednesday on felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance.

Rettinger is accused of delivering a controlled substance to 40-year-old Donald Arpin before he died in his home on Feb. 14, state police in Lykens said.

She was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.

