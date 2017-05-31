Woman arrested in shooting that critically injured teen

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Swatara Township woman has been arrested for a shooting that critically injured a teenager.

Damaris Vidot, 30, is charged with attempt homicide and aggravated assault for the incident Tuesday evening in the 700 block of Highland Street.

Township police said they were called to a home for a reported “domestic incident with shots fired.”

A 17-year-old boy was shot outside of the home. He was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police said they’re actively investigating the incident. They asked anyone with information to call the department at (717) 564-2550.

