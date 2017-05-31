Woman arrested in shooting that critically injured teen

By Published:
Damaris Vidot (submitted)

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Swatara Township woman has been arrested for a shooting that critically injured a teenager.

Damaris Vidot, 30, is charged with attempt homicide and aggravated assault for the incident Tuesday evening in the 700 block of Highland Street.

Township police said they were called to a home for a reported “domestic incident with shots fired.”

A 17-year-old boy was shot outside of the home. He was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police said they’re actively investigating the incident. They asked anyone with information to call the department at (717) 564-2550.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s