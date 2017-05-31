Trial opens for man accused of abusing ‘gifted’ girl, others

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The mother of six girls a Pennsylvania man is accused of having assaulted, fathering two children by one, says she knew about the sexual activity but believed it “could be a good thing.”

Fifty-two-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan is on trial in Bucks County on numerous charges of rape and sexual assault.

Authorities allege that the Feasterville man was “gifted” the oldest girl because Kaplan helped the couple out financially. Deputy District Attorney Kate Kohler argued that he “brainwashed” the family seeking “power, manipulation and control.”

Defense attorney Ryan Hyde says Kaplan was married to the oldest daughter in the family’s eyes and the other children loved him.

The girls’ mother said she had no regrets because “we had a good life.” The parents are awaiting sentencing on child endangerment convictions.

