Three Mile Island to test emergency sirens

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – People who live or work near the Three Mile Island generating station shouldn’t worry if they hear emergency sirens on Thursday.

Three Mile Island will sound its emergency sirens during a three-minute test that will begin around 12:15 p.m.

All 96 sirens within a 10-mile radius of TMI will be tested. The sirens are in parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

The tests are conducted twice each year.

The sirens are in place to warn residents that they should tune into emergency broadcast programming on radio or television.

