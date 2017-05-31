The Red Sky Cafe: Outer Banks taste in the Midstate

The Red Sky Café on the West Shore opened in April when Chef Wes Stepp brought his unique, southern contemporary cuisine from the Outer Banks of North Caroline to Camp Hill.

Stepp sources his seafood from same vendors that he has used for 14 years from North Carolina. In Camp Hill, he added the addition of local farmers for locally grown vegetables, fruits and meats. His mantra is as closest as it appears in nature. R

You can enjoy Stepp’s coastal inspired menus and unique presentation coupled with southern hospitality.

Stepp is also currently offering a 10% discount if you say that you heard about The Red Sky Café on Good Day PA.

Red Sky Café – Camp Hill

4444 Carlisle Pike

Camp Hill

(717) 525-9772

RedSkyCafeCampHill.com

