The Singer’s Lounge is an R&B/Soul Open Mic held every 3rd Sunday of the Month in Steelton. It was created to offer a platform, that was lacking locally, to singers in the soul genres.

Each month, there is full line up of singers (16 total slots, one song per singer), a live band and house background singers with different monthly themes.

Details:

The Singer’s Lounge

Every 3rd Sunday of the Month

7pm

I.W Able Hall

200 Gibson Street

Steelton

Registration: thesingerslounge.eventbrite.com

