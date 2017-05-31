Pop-up storms again today, much nicer Thursday

Much like yesterday, today will start with clouds and drizzle. There are also even a few downpours and t-storms moving through some counties this morning so be alert. Behind the weak wave this morning, another front will move through this afternoon with more pop-up t-storms. Peeks of sun are possible today too taking temperatures into the upper 70s. After any evening storms die down, skies will be clearing out tonight with lows in the upper 50s. That will set the stage for a beautiful day tomorrow as high pressure builds in from the north. Expect highs in the mid 70s Thursday with lots of sunshine.

Confidence is increasing that Sunday will be the most active day with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Most of Friday and Saturday now look dry, however, a stray rain shower still can’t quite be totally ruled out Friday evening. We will continue to have updates on the weekend forecast over the next couple days. Stay tuned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...