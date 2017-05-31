Police seek tips in Lancaster burglary

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect who was caught on camera.

Lancaster police on Wednesday released an image from a private video surveillance camera that recorded the suspect at a building in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.

The building was under renovation when the owner found that the door had been left ajar on May 20.

Police said the suspect took tools from inside the building sometime between 3-9 a.m.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo is asked to call Officer Kanuck at 717-735-3300 ext. 3162 or email kanuckd@lancasterpolice.com.

