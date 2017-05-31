Police: Man’s gun threat caused lockdown at Carlisle hospital

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man was arrested after police say he made threats that caused a lockdown at Carlisle Regional Medical Center.

Tony Hughes, 51, of Arendtsville, is charged with terroristic threats, stalking, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

State police in Carlisle said Hughes threatened a stepdaughter who works at the hospital because he believed she was in a relationship with a co-worker and he didn’t approve.

He confronted the 28-year-old woman outside the emergency room Tuesday afternoon and asked her to get the co-worker. When she refused, police say Hughes threatened to shoot her in front of the hospital.

Police said he did not show a gun during the incident.

The woman retreated to the hospital and notified her supervisors. The hospital was placed on lockdown for about 90 minutes while troopers searched the building and grounds for Hughes, who was found later at his home.

He was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.

