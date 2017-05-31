Police: Man crashed into officer’s vehicle during pursuit

Published:
Wayne E. Jones (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 23-year-old Lititz man is accused of crashing into a police vehicle and leading officers on a chase in the city.

Wayne E. Jones was driving recklessly and suspected of intoxication when an officer stopped him early Saturday on North Marshall Avenue. As the officer approached his BMW on foot, Jones took off and the pursuit began, police said.

Jones stopped after nearly crashing into a parked car, but when an officer again approached the BMW, Jones put the vehicle in reverse, collided with the front of the cruiser and fled again, police said.

He crashed into the corner of a building on Hand Avenue and was arrested after a foot chase.

Jones was arrested on charges including DUI, fleeing and eluding, and a firearms offense. Police said they found a stolen handgun in the BMW and Jones did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

His bail was set at $25,000.

