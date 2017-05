CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) Police are investigating a crash that killed two people.

It happened last night on Route 15 South and Route 581 West around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday near the Camp Hill Shopping Center.

Emergency dispatchers said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

East Pennsboro Township Police are handling the investigation. They have not released any information about how the crash happened.

