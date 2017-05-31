Pitt, Ohio State game times announced for Penn State football season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WHTM) – Kickoff times for several key games during the 2017 Penn State football season were announced today. The Nittany Lions will continue to renew its rivalry with Pitt on September 9th at 3:30 PM on abc27.

Penn State will not being playing a night game in Columbus against Ohio State. Instead the game will kick off at 3:30 PM on FOX.

Here’s a full list of games for Penn State this upcoming season with start times that have been announced:

Week 1 September 2nd: Penn State vs Akron Noon on abc27

Week 2 September 9th: Penn State vs Pitt 3:30 on abc27

Week 6 October 7th: Penn State @ Northwestern Noon, TBD for television

Week 8 October 28th: Penn State vs Ohio State 3:30 on FOX

Week 10 November 11th: Penn State vs Rutgers Noon, TBD for television

