Nest wants your home security camera to recognize you

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Nest Labs is adding Google’s facial recognition technology to a high-resolution home-security camera.

The device offers a glimpse of a future in which increasingly intelligent, Internet-connected computers can see and understand what’s going on in people’s homes.

The Nest Cam IQ, unveiled Wednesday, will be Nest’s first device to draw upon the same human-like skills that Google has been programming into its computers – for instance, to identify people in images via its widely used photo app.

The camera costs almost $300, but owners will also need to pay an additional $10 per month for a plan that includes the facial recognition technology.

Nest can tap into Google’s expertise in artificial intelligence because they are both owned by the same parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...