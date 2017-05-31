Mommy Minute: Pride of the Susquehanna keeps the classroom afloat this summer

By Published:

 

Third graders from Harrisburg’s Melrose School recently traded a desk for a dock, the learn about the Susquehanna River during a hands-on, 75-minute classroom cruise aboard the Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat.

“To understand how our river works, with pollution, with our animals,” said Kim Yoder of the Pride. “It’s educational all the way around, but the kids are smiling, are happy.”

River school cruises open to the public on June 10 and run every Saturday through August. Kids up the age of 12 are free.

“I’m learning a lot about insects,” said third grader Aaliyah Diggs. “The plants that are underwater and a lot of different fish and cranes and birds.”

“You get to feel the fresh air,” said third grader Dante Roberts as he pointed out plants the instructor had just described.

The river school cruises run from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. It is recommended that you register in advance.

The Pride also offers princess cruises where kids can paint their nails, eat pizza, and pose with their favorite character.

Pirate cruises feature a full-on water gun battle.

For more information about the activities for kids on board the Pride of the Susquehanna, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s