Lebanon men charged with selling crack cocaine

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two city men are accused of selling crack cocaine to undercover police officers.

Luis Alicea-Bayron, 35, sold $100 worth of crack to a police officer on Feb. 11 and Ricardo Santiago, 39, sold crack to police on Feb. 3. and May 19, the Lebanon County Drug Task Force said in a news release.

Both men were arrested Friday after investigators searched their apartment in the 400 block of North Seventh Street. The search turned up drug paraphernalia and two handguns, including one hidden in above the bathroom ceiling tiles, authorities said.

They were ordered held in the county jail. Santiago’s bail was set at $250,000 and Alicea-Bayron’s bail was set at $150,000.

