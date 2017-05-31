It’s a 20th anniversary celebration for Central PA-based Bath Fitter

Bath Fitter is celebrating 20 years in the local area, and as part of that celebration it wants to thank the local community that has made its success possible. In the last 20 years Bath Fitter has grown from a small company to one that spans several brands across 14 states and employs 1300 people. However, central PA has always been “home.”

Bath Fitter is inviting the public to join them on Saturday, June 3 as is celebrates with food, games, bounce houses and giveaways at the Red Land Midget Football Field. The company will be giving away remodeling prizes, including two bath remodels from Bath Fitter, a kitchen remodel from Kitchen Saver and new windows and doors from Homespire Windows and Doors, for a combined value of $24,000. Other prizes will also be raffled off.

Event details:

Bath Fitter 20th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, June 3

2-6:30pm

Red Land Midget Football Field

520 Locust Road

New Cumberland

The first 300 registrants at bfsave.com/bf20 can register for food vouchers worth $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

