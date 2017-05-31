Harrisburg man pleads guilty to armed bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has admitted in federal court to robbing an East Pennsboro Township bank before leading officers on a high-speed chase back to the city.

Donnell Lee Williams, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to armed bank robbery and possession of a loaded firearm during a crime of violence.

Williams on Aug. 31 robbed the AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union in the 700 block of Wertzville Road. According to charging documents, he pointed a gun at a teller and ordered her to the ground then demanded another employee fill his bag with money.

Donnell Lee Williams, of Harrisburg, appears at a district judge’s office for arraignment on robbery and related charges. (WHTM photo)

Police spotted Williams fleeing in a 2003 Chevrolet Impala and attempted a stop, but he led officers on a pursuit with speeds up to 123 mph. He fled across the Interstate 81 bridge and exited at Front Street, and at one point he was going the wrong way on North Second Street.

He was arrested after the pursuit ended in the area of North Third and Reily streets where police found cash from the bank and the gun used in the robbery in his car. Williams is a previously convicted felon and not allowed to have a gun.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

