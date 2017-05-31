HACC grad gets hand-delivered degree

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County college student who could not make her graduation ceremony had her school bring the ceremony to her.

Ruzhou “Jenny” Tang had to work at her family’s Red Lion restaurant on May 11 and could not attend graduation ceremonies to receive her associate degree from HACC.

No problem at all.

Tang was surprised when HACC President John “Ski” Sygielski and other school officials showed up at the restaurant in full regalia to present Jenny with her degree.

“Like many students who attend HACC, Jenny was balancing the responsibilities of working and supporting her family while pursuing her associate degree,” Sygielski said. “It was our privilege to honor her hard work and the 4.0 GPA that she earned in a special way.”

Jenny, a Dallastown High School grad, immigrated to this country with her parents when she was 10 years old.

