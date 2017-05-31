Google reveals top misspelled words in every state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eating sauerkraut to ring in the new year is a long-standing tradition for many central Pennsylvania families — just don’t ask us to spell it.

Google pulled data from its U.S. search trends from Jan. 1 to April 30 to reveal – just in time for the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals – the top word most people have trouble spelling in each state.

Starting the new year with pork and sauerkraut is thought to bring good luck, but Pennsylvanians apparently need more than luck to spell “sauerkraut.” It’s the word Google has helped us get right most often.

Google determined the most troublesome words using search queries that began with “how to spell” and then the word.

Repeat offenders across the country were “pneumonia,” “tomorrow,” “Hallelujah” and “beautiful.”

In West Virginia and Connecticut, people oddly searched most for the spelling of “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and people in Wisconsin struggled most with the word “Wisconsin.”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to crown its top speller tonight when the finals continue at 8 p.m.

