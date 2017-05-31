Ex-boyfriend held for court in fatal beating of Mount Wolf woman

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A New York man is headed to trial in the fatal beating his ex-girlfriend during a home invasion robbery in York County.

Edia “Richie” Lawrence, 18, of Bronx, was held for court on all charges following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. He is charged with criminal homicide, robbery, and related charges in the death of 19-year-old Ahshantianna Johnson.

Police say Lawrence and two accomplices went to Johnson’s home in Mount Wolf in the early hours of March 25. Her mother, who was alone in the house, told police the masked men threatened her with a metal baseball bat and forced her to call Johnson for a “family emergency”.

In the meantime, the three stole televisions and other electronics from the home in the 100 block of South Second Street, police said

The mother was able to escape while the intruders were distracted. She ran to a neighbor’s house and had them call 911.

Johnson was attacked in the backyard when she returned home. She never regained consciousness and died at a hospital five days later.

Police say Lawrence believed Johnson had stolen his money from dealing drugs. They said the two had been dating and were classmates at Northeastern High School while Johnson was living with family in York County.

