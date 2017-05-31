Driver in hit-run returned for bumper before fleeing again, police say

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver in a hit-and-run.

According to Hummelstown police, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Allison Drive at Walton Avenue. A gray sedan struck a parked vehicle, causing the sedan’s front bumper to come off.

The driver of the striking vehicle drove back to the scene a few minutes later to get the bumper. He then fled the scene again, according to police.

The suspect is described as being 6-feet-tall. He was wearing dark shorts and a bright green t-shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call Sgt. Justin Hess with Hummelstown police at 717-566-2555.

