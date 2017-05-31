Demolition begins for Mulder Square project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People living in the 200 block of Hummel Street woke up Wednesday to the sounds of demolition crews.

Crews tore down five homes. The plan is to build four three-bedroom townhouses.

Jeanne Lentini lives a few doors down from the demolition.

“I think it’s going to be good,” she said. “I think it’s going to make the neighborhood different. I think it’s going to make it look nice and give people more hope in the city.”

Across the street, Tri-County HDC is refurbishing three properties it purchased.

“We’re doing a total rehab, so when we first came in, we gutted out all the original studs and walls from the original structure and put new in,” Gary Lenker said.

This is the start of the Mulder Square Redevelopment project that is centered around Mulberry and Derry streets. This phase of the project cost more than $2.25 million.

