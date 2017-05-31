Coroner: Steelton woman died in Camp Hill crash

By Published:
Courtesy: PennDOT

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Steelton woman died when a motorcycle and a car collided Tuesday night near the Camp Hill Shopping Center, according to the coroner.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall identified the woman as 36-year-old Tonya Marie Collins, a passenger on the motorcycle.

The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of South 32nd Street and Route 581.

Hall said the motorcycle driver, 20-year-old Keyshawn Ward Cooks of Harrisburg, was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

East Pennsboro Township police are handling the crash investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s