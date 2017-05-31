Coroner: Steelton woman died in Camp Hill crash

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Steelton woman died when a motorcycle and a car collided Tuesday night near the Camp Hill Shopping Center, according to the coroner.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall identified the woman as 36-year-old Tonya Marie Collins, a passenger on the motorcycle.

The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of South 32nd Street and Route 581.

Hall said the motorcycle driver, 20-year-old Keyshawn Ward Cooks of Harrisburg, was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

East Pennsboro Township police are handling the crash investigation.

