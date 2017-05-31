Chief: No additional cost to fire station project for sinkhole repairs

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Palmyra Fire Chief Dave Dugan said Wednesday there is no additional cost to the new fire station building project for sinkhole repairs.

Dugan released information on social media, saying the exact cause of the sinkhole is not known and cannot be determined. The sinkhole did cause failure of a water main, which led to over 200,000 gallons of water to leak and cause further erosion.

Crews began the process of excavation Wednesday morning and will further evaluate the situation to determine the repair process.

The structure of the new building was not damaged, however, there was damage to the concrete ramp. The extent of the damage to the ramp and the repair plan for it has not been determined.

The sinkhole was discovered Monday morning around 7 a.m. in the southwest corner of the property at the new fire station at 35 West Walnut Street.

The department is still operating out of its location at 21 North College Street and services are not affected.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...