Chambersburg police seek person of interest in gas theft

WHTM Staff Published:
(Chambersburg Police Department)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Franklin County have released photos of a person of interest that may have been involved in a gasoline theft earlier this month.

(Chambersburg Police Department)

According to Chambersburg police, employees of the Rutter’s in the 1300 block of South Main Street identified a vehicle and person possibly involved in the theft the morning of May 18.

Police say the person pictured in surveillance photos may have information relevant to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone able to identify or locate the pictured person is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s