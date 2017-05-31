Chambersburg police seek person of interest in gas theft

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Franklin County have released photos of a person of interest that may have been involved in a gasoline theft earlier this month.

According to Chambersburg police, employees of the Rutter’s in the 1300 block of South Main Street identified a vehicle and person possibly involved in the theft the morning of May 18.

Police say the person pictured in surveillance photos may have information relevant to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone able to identify or locate the pictured person is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

