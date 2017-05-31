CAT service in Cumberland County could continue for fiscal year 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County Commissioners on Tuesday notified Capital Area Transit that they agree to pay the required match funds to keep services going.

Cumberland and Dauphin counties, along with the City of Harrisburg, contribute money that triggers state grant money to help pay for services.

Cumberland County Deputy Controller Michael Clapsadl says the concerns about CAT remain.

“We have seen a grossly inflated budget saying to meet this budget we would have to cut service by eight percent, it’s a trajectory not acceptable to Cumberland County,” said Clapsadl.

Clapsadl says they will continue to push for regionalization of bus services to help provide better service for people in the region.

Dauphin County Chief Clerk Chad Saylor says there is still work to be done before people can feel at ease.

“We must focus on the areas of agreement,” Saylor said, “but Cumberland County still needs to live up to its financial obligation to make sure we stay out of these waters.”

Cumberland County has until June 30 to make the full payment. If the money is not received, CAT could begin steps to cease bus services in the county.

