Camera captures package thief in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a home surveillance camera recorded video of a man who may be responsible for several package thefts in the city.

The video released by police Wednesday shows the unknown man taking a packing from a doorstep in the 400 block of West James Street on Friday.

The man is seen riding a mountain bike. He was wearing a plaid shirt over a red T-shirt and red shoes, and he was carrying a blue bag.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Det. Toby Hickey at 717-735-3344 or email hickeyt@lancasterpolice.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made by calling 800-322-1913 or texting LANCS and a message to 847411.

