10 ‘Johns’ arrested in prostitution bust

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – City police say they arrested 10 men during an undercover operation that targeted customers of street-level prostitutes.

The May 24 operation was concentrated in specific areas of the city where prostitution impacts city residents and local businesses, police said.

The 10 so-called “Johns” were charged in a summons with criminal solicitation of prostitution.

Police identified them as:

– Mariano Colon-Lopez, 42, of Lititz;

– Steven Jeffers, 30, of Lancaster;

– Brian Patterson, 53, of Lancaster;

– William Himchak, 49, of Shippensburg;

– Francis O’Gara, 76, of Lancaster;

– Wilmer Lopez-Ortiz, 29, of Nottingham;

– Ronald Ferro, 60, of Lancaster;

– Lee Stokes, 71, of Lancaster;

– Godefroy Houinsou, 46, of Lancaster; and

– Patrick Romulus, 30, of Lancaster.

