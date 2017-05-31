10 ‘Johns’ arrested in prostitution bust

Top row from left: - Mariano Colon-Lopez, Steven Jeffers, Brian Patterson, William Himchak, and Francis O'Gara. Bottom row: Wilmer Lopez-Ortiz, Ronald Ferro, Lee Stokes, Godefroy Houinsou, and Patrick Romulus. (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – City police say they arrested 10 men during an undercover operation that targeted customers of street-level prostitutes.

The May 24 operation was concentrated in specific areas of the city where prostitution impacts city residents and local businesses, police said.

The 10 so-called “Johns” were charged in a summons with criminal solicitation of prostitution.

Police identified them as:

– Mariano Colon-Lopez, 42, of Lititz;
– Steven Jeffers, 30, of Lancaster;
– Brian Patterson, 53, of Lancaster;
– William Himchak, 49, of Shippensburg;
– Francis O’Gara, 76, of Lancaster;
– Wilmer Lopez-Ortiz, 29, of Nottingham;
– Ronald Ferro, 60, of Lancaster;
– Lee Stokes, 71, of Lancaster;
– Godefroy Houinsou, 46, of Lancaster; and
– Patrick Romulus, 30, of Lancaster.

