10 ‘Johns’ arrested in prostitution bust

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – City police say they arrested 10 men during an undercover operation that targeted customers of street-level prostitutes.
The May 24 operation was concentrated in specific areas of the city where prostitution impacts city residents and local businesses, police said.
The 10 so-called “Johns” were charged in a summons with criminal solicitation of prostitution.
Police identified them as:
– Mariano Colon-Lopez, 42, of Lititz;
– Steven Jeffers, 30, of Lancaster;
– Brian Patterson, 53, of Lancaster;
– William Himchak, 49, of Shippensburg;
– Francis O’Gara, 76, of Lancaster;
– Wilmer Lopez-Ortiz, 29, of Nottingham;
– Ronald Ferro, 60, of Lancaster;
– Lee Stokes, 71, of Lancaster;
– Godefroy Houinsou, 46, of Lancaster; and
– Patrick Romulus, 30, of Lancaster.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.