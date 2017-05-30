York shooting victim dies; police ID suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A shooting victim who drove his vehicle into a home Sunday night has died at a hospital, and police have identified a suspect in the case.

Willie Peterson, 30, of York, is accused of shooting 29-year-old Edwin Pacheco-Ruiz, who crashed in the 700 block of East Princess Street after he was struck by gunfire at least three times in the leg, torso and neck.

Pacheco-Ruiz died at York Hospital on Tuesday.

Peterson is not in custody. Police have charged him with attempted homicide and aggravated assault but said the criminal complaint will be amended to replace attempted homicide with criminal homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

