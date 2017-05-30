Woman arrested for knife attack in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city woman was arrested after police say she slashed another woman with a knife while the victim’s 2-year-old son was seated next to her.

Breeana Lugaro, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child for the incident Saturday night in the 2000 block Market Street.

The 26-year-old victim told police that she and Lugaro have had problems because they were both involved with the same man.

She said Lugaro approached her while she was sitting down then lunged at her and slashed her several times. She was cut on her hands and face.

