WellSpan therapists, staff offer tips for Mental Health Month

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – May is Mental Health Month, and WellSpan Health is doing a special project for the month.

Therapists and professionals at WellSpan Philhaven took part in a video where they share their thoughts on how to maintain good mental health.

They say don’t be afraid to ask for help because mental health is just as important as physical health.

Some tips include taking time for yourself by eating healthily, exercising, and doing things you enjoy.

“Just thinking about daily life, there’s lots of stressors, whether it’s personal or you’re dealing with other people and taking a deep breath and knowing that you can’t solve everything on your own,” said Suzanne Wolf, senior human resources representative with WellSpan.

You can watch the video produced by WellSpan by clicking here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...