STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for northern Huntingdon County until 2 p.m.

The weather service said a 1:14 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Huntingdon, moving east at 25 mph.

The storm was expected to be near Huntingdon around 1:20 p.m.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Petersburg, Alexandria, and Juniata College, the weather service said.

